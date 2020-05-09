Barack Obama leaked a call to Michael Isikoff, once again showing their use of strategic leaks to the media, attacking the dismissal of charges against Flynn, saying he thought there was no precedent for dismissing perjury plea. Jonathan Turley schools him.

President Obama is being quoted on Flynn, saying "There is no precedent that anybody can find for someone who has been charged with perjury just getting off scot-free." It is a curious statement. First and foremost, Flynn was not charged with perjury… https://t.co/fWlSFWkp8S — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) May 9, 2020

Second, we now know Obama discussed charging Flynn under the Logan Act which has never been used successfully to convict anyone and is flagrantly unconstitutional. Third, this reaffirms reports that Obama was personally invested in this effort. Finally, there is precedent… — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) May 9, 2020