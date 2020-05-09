Obama staged a call, then handed the tape to Isikoff, who pretends it was a private chat. Isikoff acts as if he’s a reporter, not the palace stenographer. He took dictation from Fusion GPS regarding Steele & Carter Page. He’s taking dictation now. https://t.co/tlZBUYir1Z

Between the Houses Dems trying to head off Barr and this strategic “leak,” you know that they’re losing their minds behind the scenes.

Via Fox News:

Former President Barack Obama on Friday reacted to the Justice Department’s move to end its case against Michael Flynn by declaring that the “rule of law is at risk” — as new details emerge about what the former president knew about the case against Flynn in the last days of his administration.

“The news over the last 24 hours I think has been somewhat downplayed — about the Justice Department dropping charges against Michael Flynn,” Obama said, according to Yahoo News, in a web talk with members of the Obama Alumni Association

“And the fact that there is no precedent that anybody can find for someone who has been charged with perjury just getting off scot-free,” he reportedly said. “That’s the kind of stuff where you begin to get worried that basic — not just institutional norms — but our basic understanding of rule of law is at risk. And when you start moving in those directions, it can accelerate pretty quickly as we’ve seen in other places.”

Yahoo News, in reporting the tape, noted that Obama incorrectly states the charges against Flynn, who was not charged with perjury. Instead, Flynn pleaded guilty in 2017 to lying to the FBI about his conversations with the Russian ambassador in the transition period between the Obama and Trump administrations. But Flynn’s supporters have long argued that the FBI set a perjury trap for Flynn.

