Hair salons & barbershops are open in TX today. Just got my hair cut for first time in 3 months at Salon ALa Mode to support Shelley Luther, who was wrongly imprisoned when she refused to apologize for trying to earn a living. Glad Shelley is out of jail & her business is open! pic.twitter.com/yJD8fWb84W

At least in Texas there seem to be some counteracting the stupid.

Via NBC DFW:

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) visited Dallas’ Salon a la Mode Friday morning for a hair cut on the first day salons were allowed to reopen in the state amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Cruz said he hadn’t had a hair cut in about three months, due to the pandemic, but that he could think of no better place to get it done than at the Dallas salon whose owner, Shelley Luther, was embroiled in controversy this week after refusing to comply with Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order that salons stay closed until May 8.

So, Cruz said, he jumped on a flight to Dallas early Friday and arrived at the salon at about 10 a.m.

While a stylist trimmed his hair, Cruz chatted with Luther about her experience, background and her love of Texas.

