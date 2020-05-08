Resolution being voted on by San Antonio City Council this morning labels terms "Chinese Virus" and "Kung Fu Virus" as hate speech and "all persons are encouraged to report any such antisemitic, discriminatory or racist incidents to the proper authorities for investigation". pic.twitter.com/jV6tKnQrRD — Jaie Avila (@JaieAvila) May 7, 2020

Shameful and again, this is Texas.

Hate Speech Resolution now being read in council chamber. — Jaie Avila (@JaieAvila) May 7, 2020

Council Member Manny Pelaez speaking on resolution says "hate speech is more dangerous than the virus itself" — Jaie Avila (@JaieAvila) May 7, 2020

Resolution against Hate Speech just passed unanimously by the San Antonio City Council. — Jaie Avila (@JaieAvila) May 7, 2020