Sources say #Russia probe transcripts affirm officials came up empty on collusion: 'Schiff is in panic mode'

@HillaryClinton campaign chair @johnpodesta told House Intel in 2017:"I have no specific facts or information relating to conversations that may have been had between people from the Trump camp.& either Assange (@wikileaks)or representatives of the Russian Gov't"

@brhodes when asked whether he had evidence of collusion, conspiracy,coordination btwn Trump camp & #Russia:

"I saw indications of potential coordination, but I did not see, you know, the specific evidence of the actions of the Trump campaign"- per House Intel transcript

Former AG Loretta Lynch was asked whether she had evidence of collusion, coordination or conspiracy.

She said that she did "not recall that being briefed up to me."

"I can't say that it existed or not," Lynch said,according to House Intel #Russia transcripts

@AmbassadorRice when asked whether she had evidence of collusion, conspiracy, coordination: ""I don't recall intel or evidence to that effect," House Intel #Russia transcript shows

@SamanthaJPower, when asked if she had evidence of collusion,coordination, conspiracy btwn Trump camp & Russians:"I am not in possession of anything-I am not in possession and didn't read or absorb information that came from out of the intelligence community,transcript shows

former DNI James Clapper says : "I never saw any direct empirical evidence that the Trump campaign or someone in it was plotting/ conspiring with the Russians to meddle with the election." — in transcript of interview with House Intel during its Russia probe.

How many times have these folks lied in public since?

Here’s Clapper lying his head off:

Clapper made those remarks to the House Intel Committee on July 17, 2017 Here is Clapper in May 2019, while being paid by CNN: "What was the Trump campaign doing the same time was essentially aiding and abetting the Russians"