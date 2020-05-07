It’s important to note there still has to be a dismissal by the Court. Generally speaking if the prosecution were dropping the case, it would just be dismissed. But because there was a guilty plea that was accepted, and they still haven’t decided on that withdrawal request, it’s up to the court still to dismiss.

Via Townhall:

Alas, justice has been served. After new documents showed that the Federal Bureau of Investigation plotted to entrap ex-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn on perjury charges, the Department of Justice announced they were dropping the criminal charges against him. It comes after the top prosecutor, a former member of ex-Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigative team into Russian collusion, moved to withdraw from the case (via Axios):

Brandon Van Grack, a former member of special counsel Robert Mueller’s team, moved to withdraw from the Justice Department’s prosecution of former national security adviser Michael Flynn on Thursday. He did not provide a reason for his withdrawal.

Why it matters: Van Grack leads a team that has been accused by Flynn’s attorneys of prosecutorial misconduct. New FBI documents stemming from Flynn’s move to withdraw his 2017 guilty plea have amplified conservative claims that prosecutors sought to entrap the former top Trump aide into lying about his conversations with the former Russian ambassador.

The big picture: Attorney General Bill Barr appointed an outside prosecutor in February to examine the case against Flynn, which both President Trump and Vice President Pence have weighed in on in recent days.

