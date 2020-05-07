Air conditioning and ventilation in apartment buildings? That making people stay home made them spend more time in enclosed space and less outside.

Via CNBC:

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said preliminary data from the state’s hospitals indicates a majority of new hospitalizations related to Covid-19 are people who are mostly staying home and not venturing much outside, which he called “shocking.”

The early look at data from 100 New York hospitals, or around 1,000 people, shows that 66% of new admissions related to the coronavirus are people who were at home, Cuomo said. The next highest source of admissions in the state were from nursing homes at 18%.

“This is a surprise: Overwhelmingly, the people were at home,” Cuomo said. “We thought maybe they were taking public transportation, and we’ve taken special precautions on public transportation, but actually no, because these people were literally at home.”

