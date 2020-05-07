There’s an NWA song about this.

Via Daily Mail:

Footage from a street fight on Tuesday afternoon shows a Jersey City police officer – who is white – repeatedly hitting a man – who is African American – while he’s pinned to the ground, and now activists are calling for the cops to be fired.

The clip filmed by a witness captured the man trying to raise his arms to protect his face as the law enforcement officer strikes him over and over again.

According to activists who shared details of the incident, about 20 cops showed up the scene on Bostwick Avenue.

