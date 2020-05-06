Putting a lot of pressure on the judge to let her out.

Via Townhall:

Shelley Luther was sentenced to seven days in jail and a $7,000 fine for reopening her salon in Dallas, Texas, despite her county’s stay-at-home orders. According to Luther, she decided to reopen Salon a la Mode because she needed the money to feed her kids and keep her employees on the payroll.

Both Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton disagreed with the judge’s sentencing and said throwing the woman behind bars was the wrong move.

“I find it outrageous and out of touch that during this national pandemic, a judge, in a county that actually released hardened criminals for fear of contracting COVID-19, would jail a mother for operating her hair salon in an attempt to put food on her family’s table,” Paxton said in a statement. “The trial judge did not need to lock up Shelley Luther. His order is a shameful abuse of judicial discretion, which seems like another political stunt in Dallas. He should release Ms. Luther immediately.”

