Now this is a press secretary. Boom.

KAYLEIGH'S SAVAGE MEDIA TAKEDOWN:

After Reuters' Jeff Mason asks @kayleighmcenany a bad-faith "gotcha" question

Kayleigh absolutely WRECKS the Media: "I guess I would turn the question back on the media…maybe you'll have some answers in a few days."

WATCH TO THE END! pic.twitter.com/BlJ7apbr2J

— Danny De Urbina (@dannydeurbina) May 6, 2020