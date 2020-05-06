And they praise Cuomo, just unreal.

Via Townhall:

Yesterday brought the terrible news that New York had increased its Coronavirus death toll by more than 1,600 lives lost, based on new data out of nursing homes. That spike — coupled with disturbing reports about the current, more contagious strain of Coronavirus perhaps infecting people who’d recovered from a previous strain, as well as unpleasant revisions of a closely-watched model — set off a fresh round of pessimism and fear among many Americans. There’s no sugarcoating this sort of tragedy:

Keep reading…