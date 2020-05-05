So you put her in a jail where she’s more likely to get the virus, for trying to feed her family.

A Dallas salon owner will spend a week in jail after she was found in contempt of court Tuesday for violating a court order to close her salon during the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition to the jail time, Shelley Luther was fined at least $3,500 for continuing to operate her business, Salon à la Mode, in violation of a temporary restraining order issued against the business.

Like other businesses deemed nonessential, Luther’s Far North Dallas salon was forced to close March 22 after Dallas County enacted its stay-at-home order. She reopened the salon on April 24 despite that order, and tore up a cease-and-desist letter from Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins at a demonstration the following day.

