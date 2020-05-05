Democrats should blame their own focus on impeachment for their failure to get it.

Via Townhall:

During an appearance on MSNBC Monday night, Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff argued that Wuhan coronavirus victims are in a sense victims of the failed impeachment of President Trump, which on some days is “equivalent of the number of people we lost on 9/11.”

“We can’t act even slightly surprised by this because you told us this was going to happen in your argument in the Senate impeachment trial,” anchor Lawrence O’Donnell told the House Intelligence Committee chairman.

“Well, we certainly told the senators that he was not going to change, and there was no way to constrain him,” Schiff replied. “That he is who he is, and he would continue to operate the way he had, and indeed, that’s exactly what we’ve seen since. The one thing we dramatically understated is when we asked the question, ‘If you found him guilty, do you really need to remove him given there is another election only nine months away, how much damage could he really do?’”

Keep reading…