Long overdue.

Via Free Beacon:

Leading House Republicans have launched a congressional investigation into China’s infiltration of American college campuses, according to a letter sent Monday to the Department of Education.

Rep. Michael McCaul (R., Texas), GOP leader of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, and six of his colleagues are requesting documents and information about efforts by the Chinese Communist Party to infiltrate the U.S. academic system and spread its state-sponsored propaganda.

The investigation is part of a larger effort in Congress to investigate public and private institutions about their ties to China and possible state-backed espionage operations. In light of revelations that China lied about the severity and spread of the coronavirus, lawmakers have launched multiple efforts to crack down on China’s foreign propaganda efforts.

Keep reading…