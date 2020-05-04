On @CNNSotu @jaketapper said “to be honest” Christine Blasey Ford never had the contemporaneous corroboration of her claims, and that @JoeBiden sexual assault accuser Tara Reade does, having told a number of people at the time.

Now they tell us!

Gee, ya think? Funny you only notice that now. Whoops.

Via Real Clear Politics:

CNN anchor Jake Tapper needed Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Sunday on “State of the Union,” asking whether sexual assault allegations against former VP Joe Biden deserve the same attention that Democrats gave similar allegations against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Wittmer said she trusts Biden’s denial and “not every claim is equal.”

JAKE TAPPER, CNN: You said you believe Vice President Biden.

