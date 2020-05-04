Get a life lady.

Via Stripes.com:

As states face questions about reopening their economies, White House coronavirus task force coordinator Deborah Birx said it was “devastatingly worrisome” that protesters challenging stay-at-home orders are gathering in proximity without masks or without heeding social-distancing guidelines.

The demonstrators may unknowingly pass on the coronavirus to others, such as their vulnerable and elderly family members, Birx told “Fox News Sunday” host Chris Wallace.

Protesters have gathered outside state capitols across the country in recent weeks, including in Michigan, where demonstrators criticized the safety orders issued by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Wallace asked Birx whether the patchwork of stay-at-home measures put into place by many states, as opposed to a federally led effort, causes confusion among people about what rules to follow. She defended the federal guidelines, saying that some areas are more affected by the virus than others.

Wallace asked Birx to advise viewers on a host of activities, including protesting and going to the beach. She insisted that it was up to states to decide on whether to reopen but cautioned that people should be prudent, even as they are able to go outside.

Birx said going to a salon or a barbershop “is not a good Phase 1 activity” even if the customers and staff are wearing masks. She said protocol for reopening and visiting beaches should depend on whether people are observing social distancing.

