Vile. Proving again, it’s all about politics.

Via Daily Caller:

Feminist attorney Lisa Bloom, who once worked on behalf of Harvey Weinstein, said Friday that though she believes 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden sexually assaulted Tara Reade, she will still be supporting him.

Bloom, a sexual harassment attorney who represented accusers of President Donald Trump and former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly, tweeted her support for Reade Friday but emphasized that she will still be voting for Biden.

“I believe you, Tara Reade,” the attorney said. “You have people who remember you told them about this decades ago. We know he is ‘handsy’ You’re not asking for $. You’ve obviously struggled mightily with this.”

Keep reading…