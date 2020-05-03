"Not every claim [of sexual assault] is equal." @GovWhitmer says "there’s not a pattern…and I think for these reasons, I’m very comfortable that Joe Biden is who he says he is." pic.twitter.com/L7nZpA6JHX

No pattern of inappropriate behavior by Kavanaugh at all and no evidence against him. Plenty of pattern of inappropriate behavior by Joe Biden and five people coorborating that she told them about it. Yep, not every claim is equal.

Via Washington Examiner:

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she did not give Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh the presumption of innocence when he was accused of sexual assault because not all allegations are “equal.”

“We need to give people an opportunity to tell their story. But then we have a duty to vet it. And just because you’re a survivor doesn’t mean that every claim is equal,” Whitmer, a sexual assault survivor, told CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday.

“It means we give them the ability to make their case, and the other side as well, and then make a judgment that is informed,” she continued.

Whitmer, who has been floated as Biden’s possible running mate, said she has considered Tara Reade’s allegations against Biden, as well as the former vice president’s denial, in coming to her conclusion to believe Biden.

Keep reading…