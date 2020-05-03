You make the call, check at :27 as he leans in, squints to read during a response to a live question from Al Sharpton.

Is @JoeBiden using a teleprompter during a supposed live “interview”? How lucky for him his answers match up with the questions! https://t.co/JTteegapWC — Tim Murtaugh – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TimMurtaugh) May 2, 2020

Watch the interview. It’s pretty obvious. And photos of his home setup show it’s right there. pic.twitter.com/n7zRJyId9m — Matt Wolking (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@MattWolking) May 2, 2020