Via Washington Examiner:

Former Dirty Jobs host Mike Rowe spoke out this week about the “other” victims of the coronavirus and argued, “there is no such thing as a nonessential worker.”

“Most of the country is going to come through this with the realization we’re being treated like children … by people who want us to look at them as parents,” Rowe said during an interview with Glenn Beck on the Blaze.

“In an economy like this, when you take 26 million ‘nonessential’ workers out of the equation … the whole thing collapses under its own weight,” he said.

