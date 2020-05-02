Of course they did.

Via Twitchy:

Before Mika Brzezinski “eviscerated” Joe Biden over his “Believe Women” double-standard and Biden flatly denied the accusations leveled against him by Tara Reade, the Washington Post editorial board decreed that Biden should directly address the accusations himself (and not through his campaign surrogates) and release all relevant records.

Now the New York Times editorial board is suggesting that the DNC assemble an unbiased, apolitical panel to inventory Biden’s Senate papers, but the DNC’s communications director is calling the suggestion absurd on its face because Biden has already been fully vetted.



