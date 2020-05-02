In response to the NYT editorial board’s suggestion that the DNC assemble an “unbiased, apolitical panel” to inventory Biden’s Senate papers, DNC communications director @XochitlHinojosa calls this an “absurd suggestion on its face” and argues Biden has already been fully vetted. pic.twitter.com/QgrPJT6svh

Of course they did.

Via Twitchy:

Before Mika Brzezinski “eviscerated” Joe Biden over his “Believe Women” double-standard and Biden flatly denied the accusations leveled against him by Tara Reade, the Washington Post editorial board decreed that Biden should directly address the accusations himself (and not through his campaign surrogates) and release all relevant records.

Now the New York Times editorial board is suggesting that the DNC assemble an unbiased, apolitical panel to inventory Biden’s Senate papers, but the DNC’s communications director is calling the suggestion absurd on its face because Biden has already been fully vetted.

