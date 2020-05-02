We posted about Huntington Beach earlier. But it’s everywhere. People have had enough.

Via Daily Wire:

Well over a month into coronavirus shutdown mode, unrest bubbled to the surface in states across the nation on Friday. From New York to California, thousands gathered in protest, demanding an end to draconian lockdown measures.

An estimated 500-plus protesters gathered in Huntington Beach, California on Friday, rejecting Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom’s coronavirus measures, including his order to close all public beaches in Orange County.

“The city itself has also made it clear it will be fighting back against the governor’s order,” The Wrap reported Friday. “During an emergency meeting late on Thursday, the Huntington Beach City Council voted to seek an injunction against Newsom’s order.”

