But no bias there.

Via Free Beacon:

An organization created to help victims of sexual assault—but declined to aid Biden accuser Tara Reade earlier this year—is now praising her alleged assailant.

Time’s Up was created to support victims of sexual assault but declined to assist former Biden staffer Tara Reade, who accused the presumptive Democratic nominee of forcibly penetrating her in 1993. The organization’s CEO, Tina Tchen, who worked alongside Biden as a top official in the Obama White House, lauded Biden for his “transparency” in a Friday interview with MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle.

“Biden has called for full transparency, he’s called for records to come out—that’s what needs to happen every time these issues come up, and I would suggest that it needs to happen with other candidates who are running for president,” Tchen said shortly after Biden broke his silence on the network.

