Ah, a muzzle! Finally!

No makeup? No pantsuit? No problem.

I’ve got the must-have accessory for spring.

I’m wearing a mask (and voting!) for my country, my community, and my grandchildren. #MaskingForAFriend @PandemicAction pic.twitter.com/68t8us5K1D

— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) May 2, 2020