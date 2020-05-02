Hahahahaha. DNC = Do Not Care.

Via Daily Wire:

The New York Times said the Democratic National Committee – and only the DNC – should be responsible for investigating former Vice President Joe Biden’s Senate records.

The editorial board for the Times published the paper’s opinion on Friday calling on the DNC to pick a panel to sift through Biden’s Senate records held at the University of Delaware. The records purportedly hold a complaint against Biden filed by former staffer Tara Reade who worked with him when he was a U.S. senator.

Reade’s allegation against Biden entered the national spotlight in March. He directly addressed the allegation more than a month later on Friday, first issuing a statement denying the allegation then appearing on MSNBC for an interview. Notably, the interview was the 26th time Biden had appeared on a national news network since the allegation surfaced and the first time a host had asked him about it.

