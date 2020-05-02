Our fascist neighbor to the north.

Via Daily Caller:

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a total ban Friday on “military-grade assault weapons.”

Trudeau began his daily Ottawa coronavirus news conference with the news. The prime minister has often promised to ban assault weapons, including during the last federal election that returned Trudeau to power with a minority government.

“Effective immediately, it is no longer permitted to buy, sell, transport, import or use military-grade assault weapons in this country,” Trudeau said.

