NH State Rep. Richard Komi (a Biden supporter) had a terrible take about why he doesn't believe Tara Reade. pic.twitter.com/GMly5Bbljd

He resigned late last night.

Via Townhall:

New Hampshire State Rep. Richard Komi (D) took to Twitter to explain why he doesn’t believe Tara Reade’s sexual assault allegation made against former Vice President Joe Biden. According to Komi, “the position of the female vagina” makes it highly unlikely the act took place “unless their [sic] is some cooperation” from Reade.

Steve Shurtleff, the Democratic Speaker of the New Hampshire House of Representatives, called on Komi to resign following the tweet.

“I am appalled by Representative Komi’s comments. They were dismissive and hurtful to survivors of sexual assault across the Granite State and across the country,” Shurtleff said in a statement. “The comments are not fitting for the New Hampshire House of Representatives and immediately upon learning of them I called him and asked Representative Komi to resign his seat.”

