Via Daily Mail:

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un has made his first alleged public appearance for 20 days – appearing to dispel rumours he has died.

The despot cut the ribbon at the opening of a fertiliser factory in Sunchon, state media reported, and released pictures supposedly showing the event.

Kim was seen smiling and talking to aides at the ceremony and also touring the plant, but the authenticity of the photos could not be verified.

The dictator was accompanied by several senior North Korean officials including his younger sister Kim Yo Jong, Korean Central News Agency said.

Asked about the KCNA report, US President Donald Trump said: ‘I’d rather not comment on it yet. We’ll have something to say about it at the appropriate time.’

