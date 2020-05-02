Never had a story about FDA allowing emergency use of hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine, although they had already been approved for other uses.

Via Fox News:

President Trump announced Friday that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized the emergency use of Gilead Science’s experimental antiviral drug remdesivir to treat coronavirus patients after early results of a clinical study indicated the drug helps speed recovery.

Trump announced the news at the White House alongside Gilead CEO Daniel O’Day and FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn.

“FDA’s emergency authorization of remdesivir, two days after the National Institutes of Health’s clinical trial showed promising results, is a significant step forward in battling COVID-19 and another example of the Trump Administration moving as quickly as possible to use science to save lives,” Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said in a statement.

