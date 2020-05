PLEASE WATCH @AndrewCMcCarthy @TuckerCarlson

"Flynn was not the objective he was the obstacle.

He’s going to find out that we investigated the Trump campaign; if you tell him about the investigation it is over.

The perjury trap is what has the chance of getting him removed." https://t.co/mrxI3pfs5Z pic.twitter.com/3eriejFT72

— Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) May 1, 2020