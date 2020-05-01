Savage.

Via Washington Examiner:

President Trump’s reelection campaign isn’t shying away from hitting Joe Biden over his handling of allegations that he sexually assaulted and harassed a former Senate aide in 1993.

The incumbent’s campaign team, in particular, seized on accusations of hypocrisy over how the presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee and other prominent members of the party supported the women who made sexual misconduct claims against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and their reaction to Biden’s accuser, Tara Reade.

“The double standard exhibited by Biden, prominent liberal women’s groups, and Democrat elected officials — some of whom want to be Biden’s running mate — is glaring and cannot be allowed to stand,” Trump campaign spokeswoman Erin Perrine wrote in a statement.

Perrine added, “There will be a great temptation among Biden’s supporters to take his lackluster interview performance and declare ‘case closed’ and move on. We do not know what, if anything, was done to Tara Reade, but there cannot be one set of rules for Joe Biden and another set for everyone else.”

