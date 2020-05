That’s how you know it’s bad, they wouldn’t even let their stooges in.

Via National Review:

China has refused requests by the World Health Organization to take part in an investigation into the origins of the coronavirus.

“We know that some national investigation is happening but at this stage we have not been invited to join,” Dr. Gauden Galea, WHO representative in China, told Sky News. “WHO is making requests of the health commission and of the authorities.”

