Spoiler: School is over in NYC in 3 weeks anyway.

Via CNBC:

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday that the state’s schools and colleges will remain closed for the remainder of the academic year and will continue distance learning to curb the spread of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Cuomo said there’s not enough time to develop a reopening plan that would keep students and educators safe for schools to reopen this academic year. He said any plan to reopen schools would have to follow social distancing protocols where people wear masks and no gatherings are held, and the transportation system would require fewer students.

He said a decision on summer school will be announced at the end this month.

In the meantime, he said he has asked school districts to develop a reopening plan.

“The plan has to have protocols in place that incorporate everything that we are now doing in society and everything that we learned,” he said.

Any plans that reimagine how New York schools operate must consider such things as how and when extracurricular activities could reopen, how to provide housing and meals on college campuses and what steps would be taken to ensure students’ mental health, the governor said.

