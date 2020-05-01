"The idea that they would be made public while I was running for public office, they could be taken out of context … they could be fodder." pic.twitter.com/tUOGBBttOd

He can’t explain why he wouldn’t let them search.

Via Daily Wire:

On Friday, Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden told MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski that he would not release his Senate records at the University of Delaware because he is concerned that it would damage his presidential campaign.

“The first is about your University of Delaware records, do you agree the reporting that those records were supposed to be revealed to the public and then they were resealed for a longer period of time until after you ‘leave public life,’” Brzezinski said. “And if you agree with that, if that’s what happened, why did that happen?”

“The fact is that there’s a lot of things of speeches I’ve made, positions I’ve taken, interviews that I did overseas with people, all of those things relating to my job,” Biden responded. “And the idea that they would all be made public in the fact while I was running for public office, they could be really taken out of context.”

