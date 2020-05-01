Via Fox News:

Two California cities voted Thursday night to take legal action against Gov. Gavin Newsom’s beach-closure order, arguing it should be up to local leaders and not the Democratic governor to decide when it’s safe to return.

Huntington Beach and Dana Point city councils voted in emergency sessions to take legal steps against the governor, who ordered all beaches and state parks in Orange County temporarily closed after seeing crowds on the sandy beaches not practicing social distancing.

Dana Point Councilman Joseph Muller, who voted in favor of seeking a temporary restraining order blocking the beach shutdown mandate, also criticized Newsom’s administration for providing inconsistent information on a conference call with city council members and elected officials.

