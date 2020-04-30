This guy has some nerve.

Via Townhall:

Illinois Gov. J. B. Pritzker (D) refused to say whether his wife, M.K. Pritzker, has stayed in the state during the ongoing Wuhan coronavirus pandemic and abiding by the state’s “stay-at-home” order, which includes a request to not engage in non-essential travel.

Patch.com reported on Monday the Illinois first lady went to their $12-million equestrian estate in Wellington, Flordia. This comes after Pritzker extended the state’s “stay-at-home” order. The Palm Beach County horse farm was purchased by a Pritzker-linked LLC the same week he won the governor’s race in 2018.

