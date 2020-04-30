New: Biden camp refuses to open up Senate papers that could shed light on accuser's claims — but has sent operatives to look through records — check out this piece by @NicoleEinbinder https://t.co/uRw6YwiBxC

Oh, this doesn’t look guilty or anything.

Via Business Insider:

The campaign of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has repeatedly insisted that journalists “rigorously vet” the claims of former Biden staffer Tara Reade, who says she was sexually harassed while working in Biden’s Senate office and sexually assaulted by Biden himself in 1993. But Biden is refusing to allow public access to his senatorial archives, even though it may contain records that could shed light on Reade’s accusations — and even as his own campaign operatives have themselves accessed the papers in the past year.

Reade first came forward on a podcast last month to detail her assault allegations against the former vice president. Since then, she has told multiple outlets, including Insider, that Biden pushed her up against a wall, reached under her skirt, and penetrated her with his fingers in the spring or summer of 1993. Earlier this week, Reade’s former neighbor Lynda LaCasse told Insider that Reade had discussed the assault allegations with her in the mid-1990s.

In addition to the assault allegation, Reade said that she experienced sexual harassment in her job managing the office’s interns, including being told to serve drinks at an event because Biden liked the way she looked. She said that she complained internally to her superiors about her treatment. Lorraine Sanchez, who worked with Reade in the office of a California state senator after Reade left Biden’s office, told Insider this week that Reade told her in the 1990s that she had suffered sexual harassment at her previous job in Washington, DC.

