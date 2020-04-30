Pretty incredible: Pelosi says she is "satisfied" with how Biden has responded to Reade's allegations. Camerota reminds Pelosi that Biden has not actually responded himself & asks if he should. Pelosi dodges, says, "You know, it is a matter that he has to deal with." pic.twitter.com/P4Ns678AhY — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) April 30, 2020

She has no shame.

Via Fox News:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday said she was “satisfied” with how presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has responded to sexual assault allegations made against him by a former staffer — even as new revelations have emerged that appear to bolster the accuser’s claims. “Well, I have great sympathy for any women who brings forth an allegation; I’m a big strong supporter of the #MeToo movement. I think it’s made a great contribution to our country and I do support Joe Biden,” Pelosi said on CNN. “I’m satisfied with how he has responded, I know him, I was proud to endorse him Monday, very proud to endorse him, so I’m satisfied with that.” Keep reading…