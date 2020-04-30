They can’t even ask the question. And if they did, they’d immediately champion him saying “Oh, look, he responded, the transparency!”

Via Free Beacon:

Joe Biden has now done 19 interviews spanning nearly 4 hours in the 5 weeks since March 24, the day a former staffer in his U.S. Senate office came forward to accuse him of sexual assault. None of the 142 questions asked by his interviewers have been on the allegations.

Biden, from a studio in the basement of his Delaware home, has been interviewed by reporters from major networks including CNN and MSNBC, as well as local stations across the country since Tara Reade’s allegation was reported by the Intercept in March. Biden has still not publicly commented on the accusation from Reade, who says the then-senator pinned her against a wall and penetrated her with his fingers in 1993 when she was a staff assistant in his office.

In the past two weeks alone, Biden has sat for at least an additional 97 minutes and 16 seconds of taped interviews, according to a Free Beacon analysis. The sexual assault allegation never came up. MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski asked Biden what he thought about President Donald Trump’s daily briefings. CBS comedian James Corden asked him to play “show and tell” with something from his Delaware home. CBS4’s Jim DeFede asked if the coronavirus made the case for a $15 minimum wage. KDKA’s Jon DeLano asked what he thought of when he thinks of Pittsburgh and whether he’d like Michelle Obama as his running mate.

