So Joe Biden has pledged to pick a VP who is a woman. He's also announced that *CHRIS DODD* is on his VP vetting committee.

As in the former senator who famously participated in the "waitress sandwich" sexual assault with Ted Kennedy. https://t.co/lNESV7mNAy pic.twitter.com/fW8IbWQdZI

— Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) April 30, 2020