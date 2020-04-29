🚨🚨 DEVELOPING…

Unsealed FBI notes reveal the intent of the FBI’s 1/24/17 interview of Flynn:

“What is our goal? Truth/Admission or to get him to lie, so we can prosecute [Flynn] or get him fired?”

FBI Notes confirm it was all a pretext. pic.twitter.com/Y4IDyE4YZm

— Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) April 29, 2020