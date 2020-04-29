🚨🚨 DEVELOPING…
Unsealed FBI notes reveal the intent of the FBI’s 1/24/17 interview of Flynn:
“What is our goal? Truth/Admission or to get him to lie, so we can prosecute [Flynn] or get him fired?”
FBI Notes confirm it was all a pretext. pic.twitter.com/Y4IDyE4YZm
— Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) April 29, 2020
There’s a lot going on right now regarding Michael Flynn and the mishandling of his case by his former lawyers, but Techo Fog is here with unsealed FBI notes that read, “What is our goal? Truth/Admission or to get him to lie, so we can prosecute him or get him fired?”