Here's Buzzfeed catching @JoeBiden 's campaign falsely telling surrogates that @nytimes did a "thorough review" of Tara Reade's allegations & found that "the incident did not happen."

When you lie so much even your supportive media has to call you on it.

Via Washington Examiner:

The New York Times issued a strong rebuke of the Biden campaign for allegedly misrepresenting the publication’s deep dive into sexual assault allegations levied against the presidential contender.

Tara Reade, 56, who worked in Biden’s Senate office in 1993, alleged that Joe Biden inappropriately touched her and once penetrated her with his fingers while forcibly kissing her. The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee’s campaign has denied the allegations, but Biden himself has not addressed them.

The Biden campaign is instructing surrogates to use talking points referencing the New York Times’s recent investigation into Reade’s claims as a way to address her accusations publicly, according to BuzzFeed News. However, the newspaper accused the Biden team of misconstruing the findings of its investigation by claiming it found that the assault “did not happen.”

“BuzzFeed reported on the existence of talking points being circulated by the Biden campaign that inaccurately suggest a New York Times investigation found that Tara Reade’s allegation ‘did not happen,’” Danielle Rhoades Ha, the paper’s vice president of communications, told the Washington Examiner on Wednesday. “Our investigation made no conclusion either way. As BuzzFeed correctly reported, our story found three former Senate aides whom Reade said she complained to contemporaneously, all of whom either did not remember the incident or said that it did not happen.”

Keep reading…