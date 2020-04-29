Desperate to get the VP running mate nod. But isn’t she too busy being governor?

Via Free Beacon:

Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams said Tuesday that the sexual assault allegedly committed by presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden “did not happen,” repeating talking points circulated by Biden’s campaign since the scandal broke.

Abrams, who has openly campaigned to be Biden’s running mate, said in a CNN interview the alleged 1993 assault never took place.

“I believe Joe Biden,” she said on CNN. “I believe that he is a person who has demonstrated that his love of family, his love of our community, has been made perfectly clear through his work as a congressional leader and as an American leader. I know Joe Biden and I think that he is telling the truth and that this did not happen.”

