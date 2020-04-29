And all the anti-Trump folks are upset because they know this will actually hurt Biden.

Via CBS:

Washington — Michigan Congressman Justin Amash, an Independent who left the Republican Party last year after becoming disillusioned with party politics, announced Tuesday he is exploring a third-party bid for the White House.

Amash announced on Twitter he is forming an exploratory committee to seek the Libertarian Party’s nomination for president, with the message, “Let’s do this.”

“Americans are ready for practical approaches based in humility and trust of the people,” Amash tweeted. “We’re ready for a presidency that will restore respect for our Constitution and bring people together.”

Keep reading…