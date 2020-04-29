But somehow doesn’t have a problem giving it to his own family and breaking quarantine. Really the last person who should be commenting on anyone’s behavior.

Via Fox News:

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo eviscerated Vice President Mike Pence for choosing not to wear a mask during his visit to the Mayo Clinic just weeks after he stirred up his own controversy of violating quarantine protocols while he was recovering from the novel coronavirus.

On Tuesday, Pence raised eyebrows as he toured the medical facility without any sort of protective wear on his face despite being notified of the clinic’s strict policy on masks. The vice president, who had previously tested negative for the coronavirus, defended his decision, saying he wanted to look at the medical staff “in the eye and say thank you.”

“Does the mask cover your eyes?” Cuomo reacted. “Look, you can make an excuse for anything.”

