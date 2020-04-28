#FLYNN Covington (former attorneys) just filed motion to submit more case files to Flynn’s current lawyers after “correcting the error made as a result of the miscommunication…This effort yielded…approx. 6,800 documents and emails (including attachments) @CBSNews @RobLegare pic.twitter.com/fYKIEi4LOi — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) April 28, 2020

Whoops. Must have been an oversight.

Via Twitchy:

The law firm Covington & Burling, LLP (of which Eric Holder is a partner) has reportedly filed a motion to correct an error made as a result of a “miscommunication” — by submitting some 6,800 documents and emails that were not previously produced to Flynn when he was a client. Keep reading…