Thread: On Sunday, John H. Tyson, chairman of Tyson Foods, published a front-page newspaper ad with an ominous message: “The food supply chain is breaking.”
It was a frightening dispatch from a major meatpacker. But there's more to the story. 1/https://t.co/AKkfOXcP43 pic.twitter.com/1mPtgWYxbX
— The Counter (@TheCounter) April 27, 2020
Via Twitchy:
The Counter, a “nonprofit newsroom investigating the forces shaping how and what America eats,” is pushing back against claims made by the chairman of Tyson Foods who warned in a full page advertisement in the NYT, WaPo and Arkansas Democrat-Gazette claiming “the food supply chain is breaking.”
“There’s more to the story” is putting it mildly if this the following information in this thread is accurate: