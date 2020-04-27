That’s a big no.

Via Townhall:

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus is China’s puppet. Sorry, he is—everyone knows it. China bought the director-general race in 2017, making the WHO another battlefield in the world of geopolitics. China’s tentacles latched onto this organization and now we can’t trust it. When the Wuhan coronavirus was spreading like a brushfire in China, Wuhan Tedros declared to the world that there was no evidence of human-to-human transmission. That was a lie. And he’s been consistent in praising China for its shoddy efforts to contain the virus; the nation sat on its hands for nearly a week when it knew this pathogen would likely become a pandemic. This is China’s fault. Period.

And now, Wuhan Tedros has the stones to say that the world should have listened to the WHO on this matter. Hey pal, we did. Maybe you should have been more open about your assembly meetings concerning Taiwan, who has been shut out since you won the election. The island nation, and the real China, had data on this disease early as well. Taiwan has been remarkable in containing the spread, with less than 500 cases, 429 as of today, and only six deaths. China ordered its scientists to destroy laboratory samples of the pneumonia-like virus and then began a campaign of disappearing vloggers and medical staff who tried to raise awareness.

