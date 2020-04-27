Can we declare likely liberal?

Via The Trentonian:

HAMILTON — A math teacher at Steinert High School was caught on video this week shouting at a group of teenagers playing football in the park that they should “die a long, painful death” from the coronavirus.

The teacher was identified by multiple sources as Nicole Griggs, who has been a township teacher for the last 15 years and also taught middle school, according to the district website.

One of the teenagers, a freshman at Steinert, told The Trentonian that he and a group of school friends were playing football Thursday at the former Homedell School, on the 500 block of East Franklin Street, when Griggs stopped to admonish them from behind a chain-link fence.

