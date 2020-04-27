Does she pull his strings too?

Jill Biden: "This moment reminds us that the presidency is about true leadership — having the forethought to prepare for the worst, the backbone to lead through chaos, the character to move beyond politics." pic.twitter.com/lhwvRiaXHT

If I was facing a constant stream of claims that I’m throwing my husband into the most stressful job in the world as his brain turns to tapioca pudding, I probably wouldn’t put out a video where I do all the talking and he looks like someone struggling to stand on his own. https://t.co/Wm0rQoZUOP

— Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) April 27, 2020